Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TOKYO (AP) — Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title. It was a tribute to his late grandfather. The American world record-holder even wrote a note days before the competition in the Tokyo Games that predicted the gold medal. Larry Crouser died shortly before Ryan left for Tokyo. It was years ago in Larry Crouser’s backyard that Ryan attempted his first toss with the heavy metal ball that would shape his life. U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third. That was the exact same podium as five years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Robert Nkemdiche’s NFL career has mostly been considered a bust so far. The former first-round pick was underwhelming early in his career and he has barely played since the end of the 2018 season. Nkemdiche is getting another chance in Seattle to be part of a deep defensive line rotation. For his part, Nkemdiche seems to realize this could be his last chance to prove he can stick in the league. He’s happy and excited to be in Seattle. The Seahawks believe they can get more out of the big defensive lineman.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 to avoid a season series sweep. The Rays went 1-6 overall against Seattle and lost the first two games of the three-game set. Josh Fleming allowed two runs and five hits, and Mike Zunino hit his 21st homer for the Rays. Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert gave up three runs and four hits over five innings. Seattle had won 11 consecutive games, dating to May 25, when Gilbert started. The right-hander was 5-0 during the stretch.

SEATTLE (AP) — Franco Jara scored in stoppage time to give FC Dallas a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. Jara redirected a cross by Nkosi Tafari in the first minute of injury time. Fredy Montero headed home a perfectly placed free kick from João Paulo to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 72nd minute.