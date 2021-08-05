AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 05.

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 05 2:00 PM Jules on 3rd grand opening – Grand opening of Jules on 3rd, an eight-story, mixed-use, multifamily development with 173 units, which encompasses 285,000 square feet above 3,000 square feet of street-level retail space

Location: Jules on 3rd, 412 S 3rd St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://www.standard-communities.com/

Contacts: Idan Sims, 1 917 940 7876

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 05 2:30 PM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little holds press conference regarding the newly established Cybersecurity Task Force, Bennion Student Union Building, 1784 Science Center Drive, Idaho Falls (2:30 PM MDT); and attends the War Bonnet Round Up, 520 Memorial Dr, Idaho Falls (7:00 PM MDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Aug. 07 11:00 AM Multiple ‘Rallies for the River’ call for salmon protection – Fishers, families, and outdoor enthusiasts hold ‘Rallies for the River’ to demonstrate the broad support for salmon recovery and the removal of the lower Snake River’. Locations include Seacrest Park; 1660 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle (11:00 AM PDT), Barber Park (4049 S. Eckert Rd, Boise, ID (12:00 PM PDT), Redband Park, 216 N Cedar St, Spokane (4:00 PM PDT), Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave, Corvallis, OR (1:30 PM PDT), Armitage Park, 90064 Coburg Rd, Eugene, OR (1:30 PM PDT), and Willamette River, Morrison and Burnside Bridges, Portland, OR (2:30 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idahoconservation.org/, https://twitter.com/ICLnaturerocks

Contacts: Chris Nelson, Pyramid Communications, cnelson@pyramidcommunications.com