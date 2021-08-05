Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho health leaders warn of surging COVID virus numbers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The leaders of some of Idaho’s largest health care providers warned residents Wednesday that coronavirus cases again are again threatening to overwhelm hospitals and primary care clinics as cases climb statewide. The top medical officials with Primary Health, St. Luke’s Health System and Saint Alphonsus Health System urged people to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in an online news conference. Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, says the number of positive coronavirus tests his clinic is seeing is comparable to January. The health experts attributed the increase to the highly contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes in the town that dates to the Gold Rush. A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and local bar burned to the ground in the town of 800 people. The three-week-old fire has grown to over 428 square miles across Plumas and Butte counties. Fire spokesman Mitch Matlow says the trees, grass and brush were so dry that any ember would start a new fire.

CAPITOL SIEGE-IDAHO

Boise woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman has been charged with four misdemeanors after prosecutors said she participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump. Like many other defendants who have been charged in connection with the siege, Pam Hemphill of Boise posted videos to social media sites that showed her in Washington, D.C., in the days surrounding the insurrection and at the Capitol when it was happening. Hemphill has not yet had a chance to enter a plea, and her attorney couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. Hemphill is the fifth Idaho resident to be charged in connection with the insurrection.

IDAHO-MISSING BOY

Young Idaho boy still missing despite exhaustive search

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy who was last seen July 27 is still missing as of Wednesday. Searchers have scoured miles of land in rural western Idaho, drained canals and combed over security footage for the past week. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff says that the agency is using every possible resource in the search for Michael Joseph Vaughn, including scent-tracking dogs, drones, helicopters, a dive team and paragliders. The boy who answers to the nickname, “Monkey,” was last seen in the evening outside his home. He was wearing a blue “Minecraft” t-shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and flip flops. Huff urged people in the region to re-search their own properties.

POLICE BODY CAMERAS

Portland mayor: Police should prepare for body cameras

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler is directing the police bureau to prepare for a body worn camera program in anticipation of the U.S. Department of Justice forcing the issue. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Wheeler said in a statement Tuesday that he’s not alone in supporting police body worn cameras and that at least 75 other large government agencies use body worn cameras for policing. The Justice Department is urging the city to adopt body cameras and other accountability measures to bring the city back into compliance with the 2014 settlement agreement. Wheeler said he directed the police bureau to begin researching the different camera systems available.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON REQUIREMENT

Oregon health care workers to get COVID vaccine or be tested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health care workers will be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday the new rule will apply beginning Sept. 30 — giving employers time to prepare for implementation and allow time for unvaccinated health care workers to become fully vaccinated. As COVID-19 surges across the country, leading health organizations in the state — including the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems — have been pressing state leaders to open the door for health care organizations to enact vaccination mandates. On Monday officials at one of Oregon’s largest private health systems, announced that health care workers, along with the rest of its staff, would be required to get vaccinated.