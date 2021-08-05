Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-CYBERSECURITY-SPYWARE-NSO-GROUP

Oregon examines spyware investment amid controversy

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The future ownership of an Israeli spyware company whose product has been used to hack into the cellphones of journalists, human rights workers and possibly even heads of state is up in the air. Major investors in a private equity firm that has majority ownership of NSO Group, maker of the Pegasus spyware, are in discussions about what action to take. The Oregon state employee pension fund is one of the largest investors, if not the largest, having committed $233 million to Novalpina Capital, the private equity firm, in 2017. Novalpina Capital has been saddled with both an internal dispute among its founding partners and an explosive report showing NSO Group’s spyware has been widely misused around the globe.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON REQUIREMENT

Oregon health care workers to get COVID vaccine or be tested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health care workers will be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday the new rule will apply beginning Sept. 30 — giving employers time to prepare for implementation and allow time for unvaccinated health care workers to become fully vaccinated. As COVID-19 surges across the country, leading health organizations in the state — including the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems — have been pressing state leaders to open the door for health care organizations to enact vaccination mandates. On Monday officials at one of Oregon’s largest private health systems, announced that health care workers, along with the rest of its staff, would be required to get vaccinated.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes in the town that dates to the Gold Rush. A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and local bar burned to the ground in the town of 800 people. The three-week-old fire has grown to over 428 square miles across Plumas and Butte counties. Fire spokesman Mitch Matlow says the trees, grass and brush were so dry that any ember would start a new fire.

BROWN-I-5 PROJECT

Brown supports Portland I-5 highway expansion proposal

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown supports moving forward with a plan that would expand Interstate 5 through Portland’s Rose Quarter while spending more than $1 billion to build a “cap” over the freeway to rebuild a community wrecked by its initial construction. Speaking before a meeting of stakeholder and advisory groups convened by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Brown also confirmed Tuesday she hoped to relocate a middle school perched on the highway’s fringes. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports such a move could grant additional space for the expansion process, and address concerns about poor air quality impacting students. The plan Brown landed on, known as “hybrid 3” is an attempt to address competing priorities different groups have brought to the controversial project.

POLICE BODY CAMERAS

Portland mayor: Police should prepare for body cameras

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler is directing the police bureau to prepare for a body worn camera program in anticipation of the U.S. Department of Justice forcing the issue. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Wheeler said in a statement Tuesday that he’s not alone in supporting police body worn cameras and that at least 75 other large government agencies use body worn cameras for policing. The Justice Department is urging the city to adopt body cameras and other accountability measures to bring the city back into compliance with the 2014 settlement agreement. Wheeler said he directed the police bureau to begin researching the different camera systems available.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge, hospital beds filling fast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon and in some counties officials are seeing the highest hospitalization numbers since the pandemic began. Statewide coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased to 379 people on Tuesday. That’s 39 more than the previous day. KOIN-TV reported Monday that some hospital officials including those at Oregon Health & Science University say they are postponing some surgeries that are not urgent. Health officials reported 1,575 newly confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That’s the most since early January. About 29% of adults in the state are unvaccinated and over 102,000 vaccine doses have been thrown away due to non-use.

WILDFIRE SMOKE WORKER RULES

Oregon adopts emergency rules to protect workers from smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted emergency rules meant to protect workers from wildfire smoke and shield workers living in labor housing from extreme heat. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the rules will go into effect on Aug. 9 for six months. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health administration is working on adopting permanent rules this fall. The agency is also working on permanent standards to protect workers in labor housing. The new rules require that employers make an effort, whenever feasible, to change work schedules or relocate work when air quality levels reach 201, which is considered very unhealthy. If employees will be exposed to air quality levels above 201, employers must ensure that workers wear N95 respirators.

WOLF PUPS KILLED

State officials kill 2 wolf pups after killing 4 wolves OK’d

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff shot and killed two wolf pups Sunday after approving a permit for ranchers to kill up to four uncollared wolves in eastern Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency said staff in a helicopter shot and killed two pups from the Lookout Mountain pack. The state agency said earlier it had approved a rancher’s permit to kill wolves in Baker County, where officials said the Lookout Mountain pack had attacked four cows during the last two weeks of July. Agency spokesperson Michelle Dennehy says the pup killing was “reducing the pack’s food needs and disrupting the pack’s behavior so they don’t associate livestock with an easy meal.”