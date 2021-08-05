Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MAKAH TRIBE

Makah Tribe rolls back to Phase 2 amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEAH BAY, Wash. (AP) — The remote Makah Indian reservation in northwest Washington is reinstating COVID-19 restrictions meant to limit the spread of the virus amid an outbreak there. The Peninsula Daily News reports the reservation returned to Phase 2 on Tuesday, barring all indoor gatherings and limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people. Tribal Chairman TJ Greene says the changes stem from four positive COVID-19 cases confirmed between Monday and Tuesday, and a total of eight cases confirmed since July 23. He says the infections are believed to have come to the community from tribal members who traveled. The community only has one walk-in clinic and the nearest hospital is two hours away in Port Angeles.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MICROSOFT

Microsoft to require US employees to be fully vaccinated

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says employees must be fully vaccinated to enter the company’s U.S. offices and other worksites, starting next month. The Redmond-based tech giant told employees Tuesday it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S. The company also said it will have a process to accommodate employees “who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevent them from getting vaccinated.” The company is also delaying its return to the office until Oct. 4.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON REQUIREMENT

Oregon health care workers to get COVID vaccine or be tested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health care workers will be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday the new rule will apply beginning Sept. 30 — giving employers time to prepare for implementation and allow time for unvaccinated health care workers to become fully vaccinated. As COVID-19 surges across the country, leading health organizations in the state — including the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems — have been pressing state leaders to open the door for health care organizations to enact vaccination mandates. On Monday officials at one of Oregon’s largest private health systems, announced that health care workers, along with the rest of its staff, would be required to get vaccinated.

POSTMATES LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

Postmates to pay $1M to Seattle gig workers in settlement

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards says online food delivery platform Postmates has agreed to pay almost $1 million to settle allegations it violated the city’s paid sick leave policies for gig workers. The Seattle Times reports the city says most of the money will go toward back wages and damages to the 1,646 Postmates gig workers in Seattle. The city began investigating last fall after drivers alleged Postmates didn’t pay them for paid sick time off under the city’s Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time policy. The investigation started before Uber acquired the company. Uber spokesperson Zahid Arab says they appreciate the Office of Labor Standards’ close coordination with them to correct any outstanding issues.

FARM SETTLEMENT

Washington farm to pay more than $2M following COVID deaths

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has reached a settlement with Gebbers Farms Operations, LP to spend more than $2 million improving housing, quality of life, safety and access to health care for farm employees and their families. The Washington state Department of Labor & Industries announced the settlement Wednesday in a case that involved one of the largest workplace safety and health fines in state history. Gebbers Farms, located in Brewster, Washington, was fined $2 million and $13,200 after two inspections in 2020 found 24 egregious willful violations — 12 for unsafe sleeping arrangements in temporary worker housing and 12 for unsafe worker transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two farmworkers died from coronavirus while living and working on the farm.

POLICE BODY CAMERAS

Portland mayor: Police should prepare for body cameras

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler is directing the police bureau to prepare for a body worn camera program in anticipation of the U.S. Department of Justice forcing the issue. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Wheeler said in a statement Tuesday that he’s not alone in supporting police body worn cameras and that at least 75 other large government agencies use body worn cameras for policing. The Justice Department is urging the city to adopt body cameras and other accountability measures to bring the city back into compliance with the 2014 settlement agreement. Wheeler said he directed the police bureau to begin researching the different camera systems available.

WASHINGTON AGRICULTURE-SMOKE

Smoke, ash, heat and drought hurting Washington agriculture

SEATTLE (AP) — It’s been a tough summer for agriculture across Washington state. Crops like berries have struggled under record heat and drought. Now, some worry about how smoke in August could stunt the growth of some crops should the haze intensify and linger. Jennifer Schuh has worked with her father Steve Schuh for decades in the Skagit Valley, growing everything from corn to berries, squash, cucumbers and pumpkins. She said a long stretch of thick smoke could hurt their crops. Steve Schuh says ash can block a plant access to light and food. Some winemakers say smoke has not impacted their wine grapes yet, but it could get bad in August.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

WA sees 1,500 new cases a day of COVID-19 in recent days

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has seen an average of 1,500 new cases a day of COVID-19 over the past four days, and health officials said Tuesday they are concerned about not only a rise in cases but hospitalizations due to the highly contagious delta variant. The Department of Health said that hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen to date this year, with more than 600 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of more than 20% from last week. Officials say that more than 94% of all recent cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in Washingtonians 12 years of age and older involve people who have not been fully vaccinated.

AP-US-SEATTLE-MAYOR

Seattle mayoral primary sets up fight between liberal camps

SEATTLE (AP) — Voters in Seattle’s mayoral primary set up a choice between candidates representing the political divide between activist-left residents and more moderate progressives in one of the nation’s most liberal cities. Former City Council member Bruce Harrell was leading all candidates in early returns Tuesday. Harrell has called for hiring more police officers to stem a rise in shootings and is endorsed by the business community. The top two finishers in the nonpartisan race advance to the November election. He will likely face City Council President M. Lorena González in the general election. González, who was finishing in second place, has been critical of Seattle’s police and has called for reform of a department that is under federal supervision.

WOLF PUPS KILLED

State officials kill 2 wolf pups after killing 4 wolves OK’d

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff shot and killed two wolf pups Sunday after approving a permit for ranchers to kill up to four uncollared wolves in eastern Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency said staff in a helicopter shot and killed two pups from the Lookout Mountain pack. The state agency said earlier it had approved a rancher’s permit to kill wolves in Baker County, where officials said the Lookout Mountain pack had attacked four cows during the last two weeks of July. Agency spokesperson Michelle Dennehy says the pup killing was “reducing the pack’s food needs and disrupting the pack’s behavior so they don’t associate livestock with an easy meal.”