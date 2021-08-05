Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE THE VULNERABLE

PORTLAND, Ore. — The unprecedented heat wave that swept the Pacific Northwest this summer killed scores of the region’s most vulnerable who couldn’t leave their homes, afford air conditioning or get a ride to public cooling centers. Consecutive days of temperatures as high as 116 degrees in Portland, Oregon, made a folly of years of planning for more anticipated disasters such as earthquakes and snowstorms. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1080 words. With AP photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

GREENVILLE, Calif. — A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town, leveling most of its historic downtown and leaving blocks of homes in ashes, while a new wind-whipped blaze also destroyed homes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday in the midst of dangerous weather. By Christopher Webber and Noah Berger. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos, AP video.

CAPITOL RIOT SEATTLE PROBE

SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving six Seattle police officers who were in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection and sued several people who filed public records requests to disclose the officers’ names. by Martha Bellisle. SENT: 490 words.

FIRED SUPERINTENDENT EQUITY WORK

ALBANY, Ore. — An ex-Oregon schools leader says the people who ousted her last month never spoke to her, and the district’s work on equity — which she championed — is now languishing. SENT: 340 words.

COLVILLES WILDFIRE LAWSUIT

NESPELEM, Wash. — The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, saying federal agencies failed to fulfill their legally required duties before, during and after the 2015 wildfires that burned more than 375 square miles (971 square kilometers) and turned parts of the reservation in northeastern Washington state into a “moonscape.” SENT: 340 words.

DEPUTIES KILL WOMAN SETTLEMENT

SEATTLE — King County has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a young pregnant Muckleshoot mother of three fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies. SENT: 780 words.

OLY–ATH-MEN’S SHOT PUT

TOKYO — Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title. It was a tribute to his late grandfather. By Pat Graham. SENT: 680 words.

