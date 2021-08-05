Real Salt Lake visits the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Real Salt Lake (5-5-6) vs. Portland Timbers (6-8-2)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers face Real Salt Lake in conference play.

The Timbers went 11-6-6 overall in the 2020 season while going 6-4-2 at home. Portland scored 55 goals last season and had 41 assists.

Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall and 1-5-3 on the road in the 2020 season. Real Salt Lake averaged 1.2 goals on 3.8 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Dario Zuparic (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured).

Real Salt Lake: David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Justen Glad.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.