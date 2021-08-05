WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)Hit 5
05-06-11-18-37
(five, six, eleven, eighteen, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $580,000Keno
01-08-12-13-17-28-37-38-43-50-53-57-61-62-63-64-69-70-72-80
(one, eight, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, eighty)Match 4
04-16-17-24
(four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $191 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
Comments