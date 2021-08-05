AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 05.

Thursday, Aug. 05 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen meets with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, 16650 WA-536, Mount Vernon, WA (10:00 AM PDT), visits BLR Aerospace, 11002 29th Avenue W, Bldg C-1, Everett, WA (1:15 PM PDT), tours Pallet Shelter, 1930 Merrill Creek Pkwy, Everett, WA (2:14 PM PDT), and tours Mountlake Terrace transit connection project, 6001 236th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA (3:45 PM PDT)

Location: Bellingham, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited for in-person events to comply with public health directives. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov

Thursday, Aug. 05 12:00 PM Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse speaks at Center for Latino Farmers small farms conference

Location: Yakima Convention Center, 10 N 8th St, Yakima, WA

Weblinks: https://newhouse.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepNewhouse

Contacts: Amanda Fitzmorris, Office of Rep. Dan Newhouse, Amanda.Fitzmorris@mail.house.gov

Thursday, Aug. 05 Wilco and Sleater-Kinney begin co-headline U.S. tour

Location: First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA

Weblinks: https://wilcoworld.net/, https://twitter.com/Wilco

Contacts: Jessica Linker, Pitch Perfect PR, jessica@pitchperfectpr.com, 1 773 942 6954

Thursday, Aug. 05 Eliem Therapeutics expected to announce final IPO pricing – Eliem Therapeutics expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the clinical-stage biotechnology company are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share has been set at $17 – $19

Weblinks: https://eliemtx.com/

Contacts: Eliem Therapeutics press, media@eliemtx.com

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Aug. 05 2:00 PM Avalara Inc: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

Thursday, Aug. 05 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.expedia.com, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

Friday, Aug. 06 – Sunday, Aug. 08 Seafair Weekend – Seafair Weekend, the culmination of Seattle’s annual summertime celebration * Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seafair.com/, https://twitter.com/SeafairFestival, #SeafairIsSummer

Contacts: Seafair, info@seafair.com, 1 206 728 0123

Friday, Aug. 06 Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star in musical drama ‘Annette’ on Amazon Prime – ‘Annette’, musical drama directed by Leos Carax in his English-language debut becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, following a stand-up comedian (Adam Driver) and his wife, a world-famous soprano (Marion Cotillard), when their life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette is born, a girl with a unique gift. Cast also includes Simon Helberg, Devyn McDowell and Angele

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideouk

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

Friday, Aug. 06 Documentary about Val Kilmer becomes available on Amazon Prime – ‘Val’, documentary directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, following the life and career of actor Val Kilmer, who has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video, including thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like ‘Top Gun’, ‘The Doors’, ‘Tombstone’, and ‘Batman Forever’

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

Friday, Aug. 06 Eliem Therapeutics shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Eliem Therapeutics shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the clinical-stage biotechnology company was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $17 – $19

Weblinks: https://eliemtx.com/

Contacts: Eliem Therapeutics press, media@eliemtx.com

Saturday, Aug. 07 11:00 AM Multiple ‘Rallies for the River’ call for salmon protection – Fishers, families, and outdoor enthusiasts hold ‘Rallies for the River’ to demonstrate the broad support for salmon recovery and the removal of the lower Snake River’. Locations include Seacrest Park; 1660 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle (11:00 AM PDT), Barber Park (4049 S. Eckert Rd, Boise, ID (12:00 PM PDT), Redband Park, 216 N Cedar St, Spokane (4:00 PM PDT), Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave, Corvallis, OR (1:30 PM PDT), Armitage Park, 90064 Coburg Rd, Eugene, OR (1:30 PM PDT), and Willamette River, Morrison and Burnside Bridges, Portland, OR (2:30 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idahoconservation.org/, https://twitter.com/ICLnaturerocks

Contacts: Chris Nelson, Pyramid Communications, cnelson@pyramidcommunications.com