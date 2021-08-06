BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:25 p.m.

CAPITOL BREACH ASSAULTING POLICE

A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 1080 words.

CAPITOL RIOT SEATTLE POLICE

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz on Friday fired two Seattle police officers who authorities have said violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. By Martha Bellisle. UPCOMING: 650 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND TRAFFIC STOPS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Oregon, stopped a disproportionate number of Black motorists last year, even as they pulled over fewer drivers overall in 2020 compared with 2019. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS WOODS

RENTON, Wash. — Defensive tackle Al Woods always intended to continue his NFL career when he joined the small group of players who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seattle Seahawks feel like they’re the beneficiaries of Woods’ decision to keep on playing. By Tim Booth. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

SEATTLE POLICE FATAL SHOOTING: Seattle police fatally shoot man while serving a warrant

KILLING PLEA: Man pleads guilty to slaying of woman in Spokane area.

TRIPLE TEEN FATAL CRASH: 3 teens killed, 4 hurt in vehicle rollover near Yakima.

VIRUS OUTBREAK BARS VACCINATION PROOF: Coalition of Portland bars requiring proof of vaccination