Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday. They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a paragliding crash near Horseshoe Bend. Sheriff Scott Turner told Boise television station KTVB that the accident was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Turner said the paraglider was a newer student, and went into a spiral. The man was unable to recover from the spin and fell onto the rocks near the Payette River. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Boise County Coroner Pam Garlock identified the crash victim as Mark Matsuyama, a 31-year-old from McCall.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving six Seattle police officers who were in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection and sued several people who filed public records requests to disclose the officers’ names. Court Commissioner Michael Johnston said in the question of whether the officers can remain anonymous is of considerable public interest. The officers were in D.C. for a Trump rally. They claimed they were not part of the riots. But an investigation last month found that at least two of the officers broke the law while there. The Supreme Court will set a time for oral arguments in the case.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot in the arm and a suspect died after a reported hit-and-run accident led to a slow-speed chase in eastern Idaho on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials didn’t release what killed the suspect. The deputy was treated at a nearby hospital. Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said a hit-and-run accident was reported Wednesday morning, and a few minutes later a Blackfoot police officer spotted the suspected vehicle. Rowland said the police officer gave chase and the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed and three suspects fled. One of the suspects then shot a deputy in the arm, and a suspects’ body was found at the scene.