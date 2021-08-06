Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A custodian at a high school in Medford, Oregon, faces felony charges after police say he took “significant steps” towards planning a “mass casualty event” — including one at South Medford High School, where he worked. The Mail Tribune reports Kristopher Wayne Clay, 24, is in the Jackson County Jail on charges surrounding a cache of guns, ammunition and handwritten manifestos found at three locations in Jackson County. Clay began working as a custodian for the school starting in February until an investigation that began July 20, when authorities say he came into the Medford police lobby, asked to talk to an officer and confessed to having homicidal thoughts and plans to carry out an attack.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The unprecedented heat wave that swept the Pacific Northwest this summer killed scores of the region’s most vulnerable who couldn’t leave their homes, afford air conditioning or get a ride to public cooling centers. Consecutive days of temperatures as high as 116 degrees in Portland, Oregon, made a folly of years of planning for more anticipated disasters such as earthquakes and snowstorms and took a devastating toll on the socially isolated and older, low-income people. Experts say the disaster should be a wake-up call as climate change raises the temperature in the historically temperate region and a harsh lesson in how unprepared cities and states are.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving six Seattle police officers who were in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection and sued several people who filed public records requests to disclose the officers’ names. Court Commissioner Michael Johnston said in the question of whether the officers can remain anonymous is of considerable public interest. The officers were in D.C. for a Trump rally. They claimed they were not part of the riots. But an investigation last month found that at least two of the officers broke the law while there. The Supreme Court will set a time for oral arguments in the case.

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An ex-Oregon schools leader says the people who ousted her never spoke to her, and the district’s work on equity — which she championed — is now languishing. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports board members at the Greater Albany Public Schools District fired Superintendent Melissa Goff soon after new members took over. Board chair Eric Aguinaga says Goff was fired because she had become a polarizing figure in the Albany community. Goff says she was fired over differing values. The conflict is not the only example of recent friction between school administrators and elected school board members. The Newberg School Board is facing pushback after announcing plans to repeal state policies aimed at equity.