Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A legal memo from the Washington Attorney General’s office says that the state’s new police use-of-force law does not prevent officers from responding to non-criminal calls like mental health and other community welfare calls. Several Washington police agencies had signaled their intent to stop responding to calls for service involving non-criminal activities because of a measure that instructs officers to, among other things, exhaust de-escalation tactics and to leave the area if there is no threat of imminent harm and no crime occurred. Northwest News Network reported that in the memo to state lawmakers this week, attorneys with the office wrote that the law doesn’t alter or limit the authority of police to respond to non-criminal calls for assistance.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The unprecedented heat wave that swept the Pacific Northwest this summer killed scores of the region’s most vulnerable who couldn’t leave their homes, afford air conditioning or get a ride to public cooling centers. Consecutive days of temperatures as high as 116 degrees in Portland, Oregon, made a folly of years of planning for more anticipated disasters such as earthquakes and snowstorms and took a devastating toll on the socially isolated and older, low-income people. Experts say the disaster should be a wake-up call as climate change raises the temperature in the historically temperate region and a harsh lesson in how unprepared cities and states are.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the more contagious delta variant. Unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft and other tech giants, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office. Instead, the company said unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks in the office. Amazon’s delay affects the roughly 60,000 people working in its offices in Seattle and Bellevue, as well as tens of thousands more corporate Amazon employees worldwide. Amazon is Washington state’s largest private employer.

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County sheriff has instituted an immediate return to 100% remote work for many staffers citing unsafe conditions around the county courthouse and parking garage as well as an administrative building and jail in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports longtime concerns over safety and social issues at the courthouse preceded an alleged attempted rape last week inside a courthouse restroom. King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht made the announcement in a letter to staff Tuesday. She said professional staff members who do not routinely interact with the public should return to 100% remote work immediately. Johanknecht says she will be meeting with other county officials to discuss safety solutions for the courthouse and surrounding area.