Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Gallo hit his first homer as a Yankee, a go-ahead, three-run blast in the seventh inning, and New York beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3. Gallo entered 2-for-23 in six games since the Yankees acquired him from the Texas Rangers. He lofted a 1-0 slider from Paul Sewald just over the short porch in right field. Gallo also doubled twice. His 26th homer this season helped the Yankees win for the sixth time in seven games and move a season-high 10 games over .500. Both New York and Seattle are chasing the AL wild-card spots currently held by Boston and Oakland.

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Joel Dahmen scored 16 points with eight birdies in a bogey-free round Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive 8 points for an albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie and 0 for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and 3 points are taken away for a double bogey or worse. Stephan Jaeger of Germany was second with 14 points. He eagled the par-4 eighth and par-5 12th on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course.

NEW YORK (AP) — Catcher Gary Sánchez has become the latest New York Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus. Starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole were sidelined by COVID-19 earlier in the week. Manager Aaron Boone said the positive result for Sánchez came from a rapid test and the Yankees were awaiting the results of a PCR test. The Yankees were preparing to host the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. After Monday’s game against Baltimore, Cole tested positive and was scratched from his scheduled start on the next day. Montgomery tested positive on Tuesday.