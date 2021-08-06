Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday. They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

PARAGLIDING-FATAL CRASH

McCall man killed in paragliding crash near Horseshoe Bend

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a paragliding crash near Horseshoe Bend. Sheriff Scott Turner told Boise television station KTVB that the accident was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Turner said the paraglider was a newer student, and went into a spiral. The man was unable to recover from the spin and fell onto the rocks near the Payette River. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Boise County Coroner Pam Garlock identified the crash victim as Mark Matsuyama, a 31-year-old from McCall.

CAPITOL RIOT-SEATTLE POLICE

Washington Supreme Court to hear police public records case

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving six Seattle police officers who were in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection and sued several people who filed public records requests to disclose the officers’ names. Court Commissioner Michael Johnston said in the question of whether the officers can remain anonymous is of considerable public interest. The officers were in D.C. for a Trump rally. They claimed they were not part of the riots. But an investigation last month found that at least two of the officers broke the law while there. The Supreme Court will set a time for oral arguments in the case.

EASTERN IDAHO-POLICE SHOOTING

Deputy shot, suspect dead after eastern Idaho hit-and-run

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot in the arm and a suspect died after a reported hit-and-run accident led to a slow-speed chase in eastern Idaho on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials didn’t release what killed the suspect. The deputy was treated at a nearby hospital. Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said a hit-and-run accident was reported Wednesday morning, and a few minutes later a Blackfoot police officer spotted the suspected vehicle. Rowland said the police officer gave chase and the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed and three suspects fled. One of the suspects then shot a deputy in the arm, and a suspects’ body was found at the scene.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho health leaders warn of surging COVID virus numbers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The leaders of some of Idaho’s largest health care providers warned residents Wednesday that coronavirus cases again are again threatening to overwhelm hospitals and primary care clinics as cases climb statewide. The top medical officials with Primary Health, St. Luke’s Health System and Saint Alphonsus Health System urged people to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in an online news conference. Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, says the number of positive coronavirus tests his clinic is seeing is comparable to January. The health experts attributed the increase to the highly contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A raging wildfire that swept through a tiny Northern California mountain town has leveled most of its historic downtown and left blocks of homes in ashes. The 3-week-old Dixie Fire has blackened an area bigger than the city of Los Angeles. It had already burned dozens of homes before it made a new run Wednesday evening and tore through the town of Greenville. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Hot and windy weather Thursday is threatening to exacerbate dozens of wildfires churning through the parched landscape in California.