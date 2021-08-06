Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CUSTODIAN-SCHOOL ATTACK PLAN

Police: School custodian who planned attack arrested

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A custodian at a high school in Medford, Oregon, faces felony charges after police say he took “significant steps” towards planning a “mass casualty event” — including one at South Medford High School, where he worked. The Mail Tribune reports Kristopher Wayne Clay, 24, is in the Jackson County Jail on charges surrounding a cache of guns, ammunition and handwritten manifestos found at three locations in Jackson County. Clay began working as a custodian for the school starting in February until an investigation that began July 20, when authorities say he came into the Medford police lobby, asked to talk to an officer and confessed to having homicidal thoughts and plans to carry out an attack.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-THE VULNERABLE

Northwest heat wave targeted vulnerable, tested climate prep

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The unprecedented heat wave that swept the Pacific Northwest this summer killed scores of the region’s most vulnerable who couldn’t leave their homes, afford air conditioning or get a ride to public cooling centers. Consecutive days of temperatures as high as 116 degrees in Portland, Oregon, made a folly of years of planning for more anticipated disasters such as earthquakes and snowstorms and took a devastating toll on the socially isolated and older, low-income people. Experts say the disaster should be a wake-up call as climate change raises the temperature in the historically temperate region and a harsh lesson in how unprepared cities and states are.

CAPITOL RIOT-SEATTLE POLICE

Washington Supreme Court to hear police public records case

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving six Seattle police officers who were in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection and sued several people who filed public records requests to disclose the officers’ names. Court Commissioner Michael Johnston said in the question of whether the officers can remain anonymous is of considerable public interest. The officers were in D.C. for a Trump rally. They claimed they were not part of the riots. But an investigation last month found that at least two of the officers broke the law while there. The Supreme Court will set a time for oral arguments in the case.

FIRED SUPERINTENDENT-EQUITY WORK

Fired school leader says different values behind ouster

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An ex-Oregon schools leader says the people who ousted her never spoke to her, and the district’s work on equity — which she championed — is now languishing. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports board members at the Greater Albany Public Schools District fired Superintendent Melissa Goff soon after new members took over. Board chair Eric Aguinaga says Goff was fired because she had become a polarizing figure in the Albany community. Goff says she was fired over differing values. The conflict is not the only example of recent friction between school administrators and elected school board members. The Newberg School Board is facing pushback after announcing plans to repeal state policies aimed at equity.

COLVILLES-WILDFIRE LAWSUIT

Colvilles sue federal government over 2015 wildfire damage

NESPELEM, Wash. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, contending federal agencies failed to fulfill their legally required duties before, during and after the 2015 wildfires that burned more than 375 square miles (971 square kilometers) and turned parts of the reservation into a “moonscape.” The Colville Tribes’ approximately 9,500 members rely heavily on timber revenue and other natural resources. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, they seek compensation after the 2015 fires destroyed roughly 20% of the commercial timber on the reservation. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, and comes as wildfires this year continue to devastate the Colville Reservation in eastern Washington.

DEPUTIES KILL WOMAN-SETTLEMENT

King County to pay $1.5M over pregnant mother shot to death

SEATTLE (AP) — King County has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a young pregnant Muckleshoot woman killed by sheriff’s deputies. The Seattle Times reports Renee Davis’ death, which happened while deputies were supposed to be checking on her well-being in 2016, has been a focal point of public and tribal outrage over police violence and accountability. The shooting spawned protests, marches and new legislation. The county and Davis’ family settled the claim last week following mediation. Seattle lawyer Gabe Galanda said Wednesday that the Davis family is eternally grateful to the King County community for supporting their quest for truth and justice.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September. California is averaging 18.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. The delta variant is causing most of the new infections.

AP-US-CYBERSECURITY-SPYWARE-NSO-GROUP

Oregon examines spyware investment amid controversy

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The future ownership of an Israeli spyware company whose product has been used to hack into the cellphones of journalists, human rights workers and possibly even heads of state is up in the air. Major investors in a private equity firm that has majority ownership of NSO Group, maker of the Pegasus spyware, are in discussions about what action to take. The Oregon state employee pension fund is one of the largest investors, if not the largest, having committed $233 million to Novalpina Capital, the private equity firm, in 2017. Novalpina Capital has been saddled with both an internal dispute among its founding partners and an explosive report showing NSO Group’s spyware has been widely misused around the globe.