Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

POLICE REFORM

Legal memo says reform law doesn’t prevent police response

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A legal memo from the Washington Attorney General’s office says that the state’s new police use-of-force law does not prevent officers from responding to non-criminal calls like mental health and other community welfare calls. Several Washington police agencies had signaled their intent to stop responding to calls for service involving non-criminal activities because of a measure that instructs officers to, among other things, exhaust de-escalation tactics and to leave the area if there is no threat of imminent harm and no crime occurred. Northwest News Network reported that in the memo to state lawmakers this week, attorneys with the office wrote that the law doesn’t alter or limit the authority of police to respond to non-criminal calls for assistance.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-THE VULNERABLE

Northwest heat wave targeted vulnerable, tested climate prep

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The unprecedented heat wave that swept the Pacific Northwest this summer killed scores of the region’s most vulnerable who couldn’t leave their homes, afford air conditioning or get a ride to public cooling centers. Consecutive days of temperatures as high as 116 degrees in Portland, Oregon, made a folly of years of planning for more anticipated disasters such as earthquakes and snowstorms and took a devastating toll on the socially isolated and older, low-income people. Experts say the disaster should be a wake-up call as climate change raises the temperature in the historically temperate region and a harsh lesson in how unprepared cities and states are.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AMAZON-OFFICE-DELAY

Amazon pushes back return to office to January due to COVID

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the more contagious delta variant. Unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft and other tech giants, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office. Instead, the company said unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks in the office. Amazon’s delay affects the roughly 60,000 people working in its offices in Seattle and Bellevue, as well as tens of thousands more corporate Amazon employees worldwide. Amazon is Washington state’s largest private employer.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE-REMOTE WORK

King County Sheriff: Staff must work remotely amid violence

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County sheriff has instituted an immediate return to 100% remote work for many staffers citing unsafe conditions around the county courthouse and parking garage as well as an administrative building and jail in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports longtime concerns over safety and social issues at the courthouse preceded an alleged attempted rape last week inside a courthouse restroom. King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht made the announcement in a letter to staff Tuesday. She said professional staff members who do not routinely interact with the public should return to 100% remote work immediately. Johanknecht says she will be meeting with other county officials to discuss safety solutions for the courthouse and surrounding area.

CAPITOL RIOT-SEATTLE POLICE

Washington Supreme Court to hear police public records case

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving six Seattle police officers who were in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection and sued several people who filed public records requests to disclose the officers’ names. Court Commissioner Michael Johnston said in the question of whether the officers can remain anonymous is of considerable public interest. The officers were in D.C. for a Trump rally. They claimed they were not part of the riots. But an investigation last month found that at least two of the officers broke the law while there. The Supreme Court will set a time for oral arguments in the case.

DEPUTIES KILL WOMAN-SETTLEMENT

King County to pay $1.5M over pregnant mother shot to death

SEATTLE (AP) — King County has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a young pregnant Muckleshoot woman killed by sheriff’s deputies. The Seattle Times reports Renee Davis’ death, which happened while deputies were supposed to be checking on her well-being in 2016, has been a focal point of public and tribal outrage over police violence and accountability. The shooting spawned protests, marches and new legislation. The county and Davis’ family settled the claim last week following mediation. Seattle lawyer Gabe Galanda said Wednesday that the Davis family is eternally grateful to the King County community for supporting their quest for truth and justice.

COLVILLES-WILDFIRE LAWSUIT

Colvilles sue federal government over 2015 wildfire damage

NESPELEM, Wash. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, contending federal agencies failed to fulfill their legally required duties before, during and after the 2015 wildfires that burned more than 375 square miles (971 square kilometers) and turned parts of the reservation into a “moonscape.” The Colville Tribes’ approximately 9,500 members rely heavily on timber revenue and other natural resources. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, they seek compensation after the 2015 fires destroyed roughly 20% of the commercial timber on the reservation. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, and comes as wildfires this year continue to devastate the Colville Reservation in eastern Washington.

DRUG TRAFFICKING-SENTENCINGS

Tacoma couple sentenced on drug trafficking charges

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma couple has been sentenced to five and seven years in prison after authorities found large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA in their home. Federal prosecutors say Jaymes Gallagher was sentenced to seven years in prison and Brittany Chipman got a five-and-a-half year sentence on Wednesday. Law enforcement took notice of Gallagher after some undercover drug purchases in 2019. Officers searched their home and found 6 pounds of MDMA, more than a pound of cocaine and 23 pounds of meth. The couple was indicted in 2019 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and a firearm charge in March 2020.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MAKAH TRIBE

Makah Tribe rolls back to Phase 2 amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEAH BAY, Wash. (AP) — The remote Makah Indian reservation in northwest Washington is reinstating COVID-19 restrictions meant to limit the spread of the virus amid an outbreak there. The Peninsula Daily News reports the reservation returned to Phase 2 on Tuesday, barring all indoor gatherings and limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people. Tribal Chairman TJ Greene says the changes stem from four positive COVID-19 cases confirmed between Monday and Tuesday, and a total of eight cases confirmed since July 23. He says the infections are believed to have come to the community from tribal members who traveled. The community only has one walk-in clinic and the nearest hospital is two hours away in Port Angeles.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MICROSOFT

Microsoft to require US employees to be fully vaccinated

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says employees must be fully vaccinated to enter the company’s U.S. offices and other worksites, starting next month. The Redmond-based tech giant told employees Tuesday it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S. The company also said it will have a process to accommodate employees “who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevent them from getting vaccinated.” The company is also delaying its return to the office until Oct. 4.