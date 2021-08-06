AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Aug. 06.

Friday, Aug. 06 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley discusses voting rights on anniversary of Voting Rights Act signing – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley and Texas state legislators discuss voting rights on the 56th anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act, via press conferencee

Location: Senate Swamp, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://texashousedems.com/, https://twitter.com/texashdc

Contacts: Cara Santucci, Texas House Dems, presstxhdc@gmail.com

Saturday, Aug. 07 11:00 AM Multiple ‘Rallies for the River’ call for salmon protection – Fishers, families, and outdoor enthusiasts hold ‘Rallies for the River’ to demonstrate the broad support for salmon recovery and the removal of the lower Snake River’. Locations include Seacrest Park; 1660 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle (11:00 AM PDT), Barber Park (4049 S. Eckert Rd, Boise, ID (12:00 PM PDT), Redband Park, 216 N Cedar St, Spokane (4:00 PM PDT), Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave, Corvallis, OR (1:30 PM PDT), Armitage Park, 90064 Coburg Rd, Eugene, OR (1:30 PM PDT), and Willamette River, Morrison and Burnside Bridges, Portland, OR (2:30 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idahoconservation.org/, https://twitter.com/ICLnaturerocks

Contacts: Chris Nelson, Pyramid Communications, cnelson@pyramidcommunications.com