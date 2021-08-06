WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:Daily Game
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)Hit 5
01-11-26-31-41
(one, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000Keno
01-03-05-07-08-19-29-30-41-42-46-49-52-54-57-60-62-63-64-77
(one, three, five, seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-seven)Match 4
06-16-19-22
(six, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)Mega Millions
09-18-40-46-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2
(nine, eighteen, forty, forty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $191 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
