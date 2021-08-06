AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Aug. 06.

——————–

Friday, Aug. 06 10:15 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Kitsap County, riding the hybrid-electric Bremerton – Port Orchard Foot Ferry while talking with local leaders about investments in electrifying transit, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, 10 Washington Ave, Bremerton (10:15 AM PDT), holding a media availability, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, 10 Washington Ave, Bremerton (10:45 AM EDT), attending the grand opening of the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe Integrated Health Center, 32014 Little Boston Road NE, Kingston (12:0 )M EDT), holding a conversation with Kitsap PUD about broadband, Kitsap PUD, 1431 NW Finn Hill Road, Poulsbo (1:15 PM PDT), and visiting a beach to discuss the impacts of climate change on Washington shellfish (2:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920;

Media day-of contact: Josie Ellison, 360.867.8604 * beach visit fyi only

——————–

Friday, Aug. 06 11:00 AM Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Franz visits Cedar Creek Fire – Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Franz Hilary Franz visits Cedar Creek Fire in Winthrop, to deliver atnupdate on the status of the blaze, tour the coordinated information center, and thank firefighters and staff

Location: Winthrop, WA

Weblinks: https://www.dnr.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/waDNR

Contacts: Joe Smillie, DNR Public Information Officer, joe.smillie@dnr.wa.gov, 1 360 902 1169

Members of the press interested in attending the event should RSVP to darwin.forsyth@dnr.wa.gov to receive location details

——————–

Friday, Aug. 06 – Sunday, Aug. 08 Seafair Weekend – Seafair Weekend, the culmination of Seattle’s annual summertime celebration * Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seafair.com/, https://twitter.com/SeafairFestival, #SeafairIsSummer

Contacts: Seafair, info@seafair.com, 1 206 728 0123

——————–

Friday, Aug. 06 Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star in musical drama ‘Annette’ on Amazon Prime – ‘Annette’, musical drama directed by Leos Carax in his English-language debut becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, following a stand-up comedian (Adam Driver) and his wife, a world-famous soprano (Marion Cotillard), when their life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette is born, a girl with a unique gift. Cast also includes Simon Helberg, Devyn McDowell and Angele

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideouk

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

Friday, Aug. 06 Documentary about Val Kilmer becomes available on Amazon Prime – ‘Val’, documentary directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, following the life and career of actor Val Kilmer, who has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video, including thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like ‘Top Gun’, ‘The Doors’, ‘Tombstone’, and ‘Batman Forever’

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

Friday, Aug. 06 Eliem Therapeutics shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Eliem Therapeutics shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the clinical-stage biotechnology company was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $17 – $19

Weblinks: https://eliemtx.com/

Contacts: Eliem Therapeutics press, media@eliemtx.com

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Aug. 07 11:00 AM Multiple ‘Rallies for the River’ call for salmon protection – Fishers, families, and outdoor enthusiasts hold ‘Rallies for the River’ to demonstrate the broad support for salmon recovery and the removal of the lower Snake River’. Locations include Seacrest Park; 1660 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle (11:00 AM PDT), Barber Park (4049 S. Eckert Rd, Boise, ID (12:00 PM PDT), Redband Park, 216 N Cedar St, Spokane (4:00 PM PDT), Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave, Corvallis, OR (1:30 PM PDT), Armitage Park, 90064 Coburg Rd, Eugene, OR (1:30 PM PDT), and Willamette River, Morrison and Burnside Bridges, Portland, OR (2:30 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idahoconservation.org/, https://twitter.com/ICLnaturerocks

Contacts: Chris Nelson, Pyramid Communications, cnelson@pyramidcommunications.com