Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Oregon, health officials describe the dire situation they are seeing play out in hospitals — especially among unvaccinated people. Officials say they are seeing younger and sicker people be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than during previous surges. Currently, 496 people are hospitalized in Oregon due to COVID-19. Based on data from the health authority, the state’s record of people hospitalized was 622 during November’s surge when vaccine doses were not yet available. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon, some counties — most where less than half of the area’s adult population is vaccinated — are experiencing their highest hospitalization numbers during the pandemic.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A popular Idaho ski destination had one of the highest per-capita rates of coronavirus in the country at the start of the pandemic last year. Now the Sun Valley region is leading the state — and most of the country — in vaccinating its citizens. The Idaho Press reports numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that more than 87% of Blaine County residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to healthdata.gov, 80% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated, which puts the county in the top 10 among more than 3,000 counties nationwide.

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A large timber sale in north-central Idaho has been put on hold because a federal judge says the agencies that approved the deal failed to consider the latest information on steelhead numbers. The Lewiston Tribune reports U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill made the ruling Wednesday. He says the U.S. Forest Service and National Marine Fisheries Service didn’t take into account new data that showed the numbers of threatened steelhead were at a 25-year-low when they approved the timber sale in parts of the Upper Lolo, Musselshell, Middle Lolo and Eldorado creek watersheds. The project includes clear-cut-like practices and is expected to produce 44 million board feet of timber.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who killed a woman in March 2020 and left her nude body on a road in Mead, Washington, pleaded guilty in court to second-degree murder and second-degree assault. The Spokesman-Review reports the sentencing will be in October, but the Spokane County Superior Court prosecutor recommended 29-year-old Robert F. Mead get 16 years in jail with three years of community custody. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with a $50,000 fine. For second-degree assault, the maximum sentence is 10 years and a $20,000 fine. Mead was arrested on suspicion of murder in March 2020.