Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Oregon, health officials describe the dire situation they are seeing play out in hospitals — especially among unvaccinated people. Officials say they are seeing younger and sicker people be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than during previous surges. Currently, 496 people are hospitalized in Oregon due to COVID-19. Based on data from the health authority, the state’s record of people hospitalized was 622 during November’s surge when vaccine doses were not yet available. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon, some counties — most where less than half of the area’s adult population is vaccinated — are experiencing their highest hospitalization numbers during the pandemic.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has fired the two police officers who authorities say violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Diaz on Friday said he fired married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett. He said they were present at the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Diaz called their actions an attack on the police profession and on every officer across the country. A phone message left for Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan seeking comment on behalf of the officers was not immediately returned.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A coalition of bars in Portland, Oregon has banded together to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination as the delta variant spreads throughout the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the coalition of 15 bars is being organized by Teardrop Cocktail Lounge owner Daniel Shoemaker. He expects to add up to 30 more members as they seek to protect customers and staff by allowing only vaccinated guests inside. Each bar in the coalition will create its own rules around what constitutes proof, but generally a vaccine card or photo of it should suffice. Most will continue to offer outdoor seats to all. The coalition was formed after seeing bars in San Francisco and Seattle do the same last week.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Agency says it has fined a Dundee winery $11,100 for alleged violations of confined space rules after an investigation into a worker’s death. The Statesman Journal reports a worker at Corus Estates & Vineyards LLC, was found unresponsive Feb. 1 in an empty 30,000-gallon wine tank. The 39-year-old man’s task was to enter through the bottom and pump wine remnants into another tank. Low-pressure nitrogen gas was pumped in to prevent remnant oxidation and the man was asphyxiated as a result of the displacement of oxygen due to the nitrogen gas in the tank. Winery officials say they plan to appeal the citations.