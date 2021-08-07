Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man have become the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege. The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases. Forty-four-year-old Scott Fairlamb, of Stockholm, New Jersey, was captured on video shoving and punching a police officer in the head after he left the Capitol. Twenty-eight-year-old Devlyn Thompson, of Puyallup, Washington, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a baton. Both defendants face more than three years in prison if a judge adheres to estimated sentencing guidelines.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has fired the two police officers who authorities say violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Diaz on Friday said he fired married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett. He said they were present at the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Diaz called their actions an attack on the police profession and on every officer across the country. A phone message left for Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan seeking comment on behalf of the officers was not immediately returned.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Oregon, health officials describe the dire situation they are seeing play out in hospitals — especially among unvaccinated people. Officials say they are seeing younger and sicker people be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than during previous surges. Currently, 496 people are hospitalized in Oregon due to COVID-19. Based on data from the health authority, the state’s record of people hospitalized was 622 during November’s surge when vaccine doses were not yet available. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon, some counties — most where less than half of the area’s adult population is vaccinated — are experiencing their highest hospitalization numbers during the pandemic.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — An Army National Guard reservist and elementary school teacher has won the final $250,000 prize in Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery. The Seattle Times reports Meredith V. says she didn’t need an incentive because she believes it’s the right thing to do, and because she’s a teacher who wants to see her students in person again. The mother of two teenage daughters spoke at a Friday news conference, and is the final of three winners in the “A Heroes Thanks” vaccine lottery. Two previous winners received $100,000 each. The Heroes lottery was created for military members who weren’t included in the state’s original “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery because of records-sharing issues with the federal government.