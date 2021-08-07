Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Sue Bird’s impressive 17-year Olympic journey will come to an end this weekend. She hopes it will be with an unprecedented fifth consecutive gold medal when the U.S. plays Japan in the women’s basketball championship game. Bird and her backcourt mate Diana Taurasi have been a huge part of the Americans’ dominant run over the past five Olympics. Taurasi hasn’t officially said she’s finished playing with USA Basketball, but it would be hard to imagine the 39-year-old guard competing on the world’s biggest stage without the 40-year-old Bird.

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and the surging New York Yankees staged two late comebacks before beating the Seattle Mariners 3-2 for their fourth straight victory. Aaron Judge hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and Giancarlo Stanton pulled the Yankees even again with a two-out single in the 10th. New York has won seven of eight since the trade deadline to move a season-high 11 games over .500.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Defensive tackle Al Woods always intended to continue his NFL career when he joined the small group of players who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seattle Seahawks feel like they’re the beneficiaries of Woods’ decision to return this season. Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt says Woods sets an example for younger players. He also says Woods’ role of clogging up the middle helps other players become more effective. Woods will be part of a rotation of defensive tackles that includes Poona Ford, Bryan Mone and Robert Nkemdiche.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura says he’s glad to be back on the field after a tumultuous offseason that saw him miss spring football because of a legal issue that was eventually resolved in his favor. De Laura is in a competition to retain the starter’s job with Tennessee graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano and junior Cammon Cooper. De Laura won the starting job last year as a freshman and led the Cougars to a 1-3 record in a season shortened by the pandemic. Washington State opens this season on Sept. 4 at home against Utah State.