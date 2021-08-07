AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Saturday, Aug. 07.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Saturday, Aug. 07 11:00 AM Multiple ‘Rallies for the River’ call for salmon protection – Fishers, families, and outdoor enthusiasts hold ‘Rallies for the River’ to demonstrate the broad support for salmon recovery and the removal of the lower Snake River’. Locations include Seacrest Park; 1660 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle (11:00 AM PDT), Barber Park (4049 S. Eckert Rd, Boise, ID (12:00 PM PDT), Redband Park, 216 N Cedar St, Spokane (4:00 PM PDT), Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave, Corvallis, OR (1:30 PM PDT), Armitage Park, 90064 Coburg Rd, Eugene, OR (1:30 PM PDT), and Willamette River, Morrison and Burnside Bridges, Portland, OR (2:30 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idahoconservation.org/, https://twitter.com/ICLnaturerocks

Contacts: Chris Nelson, Pyramid Communications, cnelson@pyramidcommunications.com

——————–

——————–

Monday, Aug. 09 7:00 PM IPUC public hearing on water utility application to build infrastructure – Idaho Public Utilities Commission hold telephonic public hearing to take verbal testimony on an application from Falls Water Co. Inc. to build a new well, a new water-storage tank and a wellhouse along with related improvements at the company’s Taylor Mountain Water System

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://puc.idaho.gov

Contacts: Adam Rush, Idaho Public Utilities Commission, adam.rush@puc.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0339

To participate, please call 1-415-655-0001, and enter passcode 177 124 0566 when prompted.