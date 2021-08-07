Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon hospitals experiencing COVID surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Oregon, health officials describe the dire situation they are seeing play out in hospitals — especially among unvaccinated people. Officials say they are seeing younger and sicker people be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than during previous surges. Currently, 496 people are hospitalized in Oregon due to COVID-19. Based on data from the health authority, the state’s record of people hospitalized was 622 during November’s surge when vaccine doses were not yet available. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon, some counties — most where less than half of the area’s adult population is vaccinated — are experiencing their highest hospitalization numbers during the pandemic.

CAPITOL RIOT-SEATTLE POLICE

2 Seattle cops who were at US Capitol in January are fired

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has fired the two police officers who authorities say violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Diaz on Friday said he fired married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett. He said they were present at the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Diaz called their actions an attack on the police profession and on every officer across the country. A phone message left for Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan seeking comment on behalf of the officers was not immediately returned.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BARS VACCINATION PROOF

Coalition of Portland bars requiring proof of vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A coalition of bars in Portland, Oregon has banded together to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination as the delta variant spreads throughout the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the coalition of 15 bars is being organized by Teardrop Cocktail Lounge owner Daniel Shoemaker. He expects to add up to 30 more members as they seek to protect customers and staff by allowing only vaccinated guests inside. Each bar in the coalition will create its own rules around what constitutes proof, but generally a vaccine card or photo of it should suffice. Most will continue to offer outdoor seats to all. The coalition was formed after seeing bars in San Francisco and Seattle do the same last week.

WORKER DEATH OSHA FINE

Worker death leads to $11K fine for Dundee winery

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Agency says it has fined a Dundee winery $11,100 for alleged violations of confined space rules after an investigation into a worker’s death. The Statesman Journal reports a worker at Corus Estates & Vineyards LLC, was found unresponsive Feb. 1 in an empty 30,000-gallon wine tank. The 39-year-old man’s task was to enter through the bottom and pump wine remnants into another tank. Low-pressure nitrogen gas was pumped in to prevent remnant oxidation and the man was asphyxiated as a result of the displacement of oxygen due to the nitrogen gas in the tank. Winery officials say they plan to appeal the citations.

PORTLAND-TRAFFIC STOPS

Black drivers disproportionately stopped by Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, stopped a disproportionate number of Black motorists last year, even as they pulled over fewer drivers overall in 2020 compared with 2019. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Black people, who made up about 8% of the city’s population, made up nearly 12.6% of drivers stopped by traffic officers in 2020, according to Portland police data released this week. Latino drivers accounted for 11.2% of traffic stops in 2020 and make up around 10% of the population in the city. Nearly 7,000 — or 28% — of the total stops made were Black or Latino drivers. According to the most recent Census Bureau estimates, from 2019, Black and Latino residents make up about 17% of the city’s population.

CUSTODIAN-SCHOOL ATTACK PLAN

Police: School custodian who planned attack arrested

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A custodian at a high school in Medford, Oregon, faces felony charges after police say he took “significant steps” towards planning a “mass casualty event” — including one at South Medford High School, where he worked. The Mail Tribune reports Kristopher Wayne Clay, 24, is in the Jackson County Jail on charges surrounding a cache of guns, ammunition and handwritten manifestos found at three locations in Jackson County. Clay began working as a custodian for the school starting in February until an investigation that began July 20, when authorities say he came into the Medford police lobby, asked to talk to an officer and confessed to having homicidal thoughts and plans to carry out an attack.

CAPITOL RIOT-SEATTLE POLICE

Washington Supreme Court to hear police public records case

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving six Seattle police officers who were in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection and sued several people who filed public records requests to disclose the officers’ names. Court Commissioner Michael Johnston said in the question of whether the officers can remain anonymous is of considerable public interest. The officers were in D.C. for a Trump rally. They claimed they were not part of the riots. But an investigation last month found that at least two of the officers broke the law while there. The Supreme Court will set a time for oral arguments in the case.

FIRED SUPERINTENDENT-EQUITY WORK

Fired school leader says different values behind ouster

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An ex-Oregon schools leader says the people who ousted her never spoke to her, and the district’s work on equity — which she championed — is now languishing. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports board members at the Greater Albany Public Schools District fired Superintendent Melissa Goff soon after new members took over. Board chair Eric Aguinaga says Goff was fired because she had become a polarizing figure in the Albany community. Goff says she was fired over differing values. The conflict is not the only example of recent friction between school administrators and elected school board members. The Newberg School Board is facing pushback after announcing plans to repeal state policies aimed at equity.