Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL BREACH-ASSAULTING POLICE

Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police

A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man have become the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege. The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases. Forty-four-year-old Scott Fairlamb, of Stockholm, New Jersey, was captured on video shoving and punching a police officer in the head after he left the Capitol. Twenty-eight-year-old Devlyn Thompson, of Puyallup, Washington, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a baton. Both defendants face more than three years in prison if a judge adheres to estimated sentencing guidelines.

CAPITOL RIOT-SEATTLE POLICE

2 Seattle cops who were at US Capitol in January are fired

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has fired the two police officers who authorities say violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Diaz on Friday said he fired married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett. He said they were present at the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Diaz called their actions an attack on the police profession and on every officer across the country. A phone message left for Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan seeking comment on behalf of the officers was not immediately returned.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon hospitals experiencing COVID surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Oregon, health officials describe the dire situation they are seeing play out in hospitals — especially among unvaccinated people. Officials say they are seeing younger and sicker people be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than during previous surges. Currently, 496 people are hospitalized in Oregon due to COVID-19. Based on data from the health authority, the state’s record of people hospitalized was 622 during November’s surge when vaccine doses were not yet available. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon, some counties — most where less than half of the area’s adult population is vaccinated — are experiencing their highest hospitalization numbers during the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOTTERY WINNER

National Guard reservist/teacher wins final COVID lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — An Army National Guard reservist and elementary school teacher has won the final $250,000 prize in Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery. The Seattle Times reports Meredith V. says she didn’t need an incentive because she believes it’s the right thing to do, and because she’s a teacher who wants to see her students in person again. The mother of two teenage daughters spoke at a Friday news conference, and is the final of three winners in the “A Heroes Thanks” vaccine lottery. Two previous winners received $100,000 each. The Heroes lottery was created for military members who weren’t included in the state’s original “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery because of records-sharing issues with the federal government.

BORDER-TRAFFIC DELAYS

Canadian labor issue brings long delays at border crossings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Commercial truck drivers trying to cross the border into Canada from New York and elsewhere in the United States endured massive delays because of a labor dispute. In Buffalo, trucks at the Peace Bridge crossing waited as long as three hours. Delays were also extensive at crossings in Detroit and in Sumas, Washington. The Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union started a strike just days before fully vaccinated U.S. citizens will be able to visit Canada without having to quarantine. The union and the Canadian Border Service Agency have been in negotiations for the past few years.

SIBLINGS DEAD-MOTHER CHARGED

Woman charged with murder after twins found dead

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A 55-year-old Silverdale woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her children, after investigators say she told them she “lost track of the days and believed she had starved them to death.” The Kitsap Sun reports the charges against Sherrie Hill were accompanied by allegations of domestic violence because the 18-year-olds were identified as her twin children: Chelsea Hill and Connor Hill. She was arrested Thursday after she arrived at a Silverdale hospital and told employees she was suicidal and that two people had died at her home. Firefighters found the bodies. It wasn’t immediately known if Hill has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.

MISSING BACKPACKER

Backpacker missing in Olympic National Park

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a search is underway for a backpacker who was reported missing on Thursday in Olympic National Park. Park spokeswoman Penny Wagner says 56-year-old Cheri Keller of Olympia was last seen with her group on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near Home Sweet Home camp in the southeastern area of the park. She became separated from the group as they hiked toward Camp Pleasant. Her group waited for her there but she did not arrive and two members of the group hiked out on Thursday to report her missing. The others hiked back to look for her but did not find her. Park officials are asking that anyone in the area of First Divide, Upper Duckabush or Camp Pleasant on Thursday or Friday to call or text the Park tip line at 888-653-0009.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BARS VACCINATION PROOF

Coalition of Portland bars requiring proof of vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A coalition of bars in Portland, Oregon has banded together to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination as the delta variant spreads throughout the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the coalition of 15 bars is being organized by Teardrop Cocktail Lounge owner Daniel Shoemaker. He expects to add up to 30 more members as they seek to protect customers and staff by allowing only vaccinated guests inside. Each bar in the coalition will create its own rules around what constitutes proof, but generally a vaccine card or photo of it should suffice. Most will continue to offer outdoor seats to all. The coalition was formed after seeing bars in San Francisco and Seattle do the same last week.

PORTLAND-TRAFFIC STOPS

Black drivers disproportionately stopped by Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, stopped a disproportionate number of Black motorists last year, even as they pulled over fewer drivers overall in 2020 compared with 2019. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Black people, who made up about 8% of the city’s population, made up nearly 12.6% of drivers stopped by traffic officers in 2020, according to Portland police data released this week. Latino drivers accounted for 11.2% of traffic stops in 2020 and make up around 10% of the population in the city. Nearly 7,000 — or 28% — of the total stops made were Black or Latino drivers. According to the most recent Census Bureau estimates, from 2019, Black and Latino residents make up about 17% of the city’s population.

KILLING-PLEA

Man pleads guilty to slaying of woman in Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who killed a woman in March 2020 and left her nude body on a road in Mead, Washington, pleaded guilty in court to second-degree murder and second-degree assault. The Spokesman-Review reports the sentencing will be in October, but the Spokane County Superior Court prosecutor recommended 29-year-old Robert F. Mead get 16 years in jail with three years of community custody. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with a $50,000 fine. For second-degree assault, the maximum sentence is 10 years and a $20,000 fine. Mead was arrested on suspicion of murder in March 2020.