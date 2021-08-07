AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Aug. 07.

Saturday, Aug. 07 11:00 AM Multiple ‘Rallies for the River’ call for salmon protection – Fishers, families, and outdoor enthusiasts hold ‘Rallies for the River’ to demonstrate the broad support for salmon recovery and the removal of the lower Snake River’. Locations include Seacrest Park; 1660 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle (11:00 AM PDT), Barber Park (4049 S. Eckert Rd, Boise, ID (12:00 PM PDT), Redband Park, 216 N Cedar St, Spokane (4:00 PM PDT), Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave, Corvallis, OR (1:30 PM PDT), Armitage Park, 90064 Coburg Rd, Eugene, OR (1:30 PM PDT), and Willamette River, Morrison and Burnside Bridges, Portland, OR (2:30 PM PDT)

Monday, Aug. 09 8:45 AM Interior Secretary Haaland visits Washington state with Dem Rep. Derek Kilmer – Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer discuss their meeting with tribal leaders and the Biden administration’s investments in tribal communities, via media availability

Location: Taholah, WA

Monday, Aug. 09 9:30 AM Seattle City Council meetings – Seattle City Council remote meetings, including briefing (9:30 AM PDT) and regular meeting (2:00 PM PDT)

