Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Two people were arrested in Washington on Friday, following the murder investigation of a 10-week-old infant who died in their care, Redmond police said. KOMO News reports that police responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at an apartment in Redmond on Feb. 17. Police said that the infant, who died, had been left in the care of the two adults while the baby’s mother was traveling out of state. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the infant’s death a homicide, and an investigation revealed gross negligence by the two adults, police said. The adults were booked into the King County Correctional Facility on charges of second-degree murder.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have identified the six people killed in a sightseeing plane crash on Thursday. The deceased passengers include two people from California, two from Georgia and one from Illinois. The pilot was a 64-year-old from Washington state. The plane crashed Thursday as the pilot was returning the five passengers to Ketchikan from Misty Fjords National Monument. Poor weather had hampered crews’ efforts to recover the bodies. Troopers and members of the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad reached the crash site Saturday afternoon. Family members of the dead have been notified. The bodies are to be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 with $200,000 in cash, a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper’s ransom money in 1980. The case of Cooper has become infamous, not only in the Pacific Northwest but also in the country.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Court records show an alleged getaway driver in the fatal shooting of Clark County sheriff’s detective Jeremy Brown is now facing charges of second-degree murder and other charges. The Columbian reports Abran Raya Leon’s brother Guillermo Raya Leon is accused of shooting Brown on July 23 as Brown conducted surveillance in an unmarked vehicle at a Vancouver apartment complex. An arrest warrant was first issued for Abran Raya Leon on July 27 for first-degree rendering criminal assistance. He has been in federal custody since his arrest on the night of the shooting. He is currently at the Columbia County Jail in Oregon. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.