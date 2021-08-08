Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored in the 62nd minute off an assist from Sebastian Blanco and the Portland Timbers went on to beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night. Dairon Asprilla and Yimmy Chara also scored to help the Timbers snap a three-game winless streak. All-Star Damir Kreilach scored a late goal for Real Salt Lake, playing the final match of a three-game trip. Albert Rusnák also scored for Salt Lake.