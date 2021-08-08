Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INFANT HOMICIDE ARRESTS

Two arrested in Washington following the murder of an infant

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Two people were arrested in Washington on Friday, following the murder investigation of a 10-week-old infant who died in their care, Redmond police said. KOMO News reports that police responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at an apartment in Redmond on Feb. 17. Police said that the infant, who died, had been left in the care of the two adults while the baby’s mother was traveling out of state. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the infant’s death a homicide, and an investigation revealed gross negligence by the two adults, police said. The adults were booked into the King County Correctional Facility on charges of second-degree murder.

ALASKA MISSING PLANE

6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have identified the six people killed in a sightseeing plane crash on Thursday. The deceased passengers include two people from California, two from Georgia and one from Illinois. The pilot was a 64-year-old from Washington state. The plane crashed Thursday as the pilot was returning the five passengers to Ketchikan from Misty Fjords National Monument. Poor weather had hampered crews’ efforts to recover the bodies. Troopers and members of the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad reached the crash site Saturday afternoon. Family members of the dead have been notified. The bodies are to be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.

DB COOPER DIG

Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 with $200,000 in cash, a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper’s ransom money in 1980. The case of Cooper has become infamous, not only in the Pacific Northwest but also in the country.

DETECTIVE KILLED-BROTHER CHARGED

2nd suspect facing murder charge in detective’s death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Court records show an alleged getaway driver in the fatal shooting of Clark County sheriff’s detective Jeremy Brown is now facing charges of second-degree murder and other charges. The Columbian reports Abran Raya Leon’s brother Guillermo Raya Leon is accused of shooting Brown on July 23 as Brown conducted surveillance in an unmarked vehicle at a Vancouver apartment complex. An arrest warrant was first issued for Abran Raya Leon on July 27 for first-degree rendering criminal assistance. He has been in federal custody since his arrest on the night of the shooting. He is currently at the Columbia County Jail in Oregon. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.

CAPITOL BREACH-ASSAULTING POLICE

Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police

A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man have become the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege. The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases. Forty-four-year-old Scott Fairlamb, of Stockholm, New Jersey, was captured on video shoving and punching a police officer in the head after he left the Capitol. Twenty-eight-year-old Devlyn Thompson, of Puyallup, Washington, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a baton. Both defendants face more than three years in prison if a judge adheres to estimated sentencing guidelines.

CAPITOL RIOT-SEATTLE POLICE

2 Seattle cops who were at US Capitol in January are fired

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has fired the two police officers who authorities say violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Diaz on Friday said he fired married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett. He said they were present at the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Diaz called their actions an attack on the police profession and on every officer across the country. A phone message left for Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan seeking comment on behalf of the officers was not immediately returned.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon hospitals experiencing COVID surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Oregon, health officials describe the dire situation they are seeing play out in hospitals — especially among unvaccinated people. Officials say they are seeing younger and sicker people be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than during previous surges. Currently, 496 people are hospitalized in Oregon due to COVID-19. Based on data from the health authority, the state’s record of people hospitalized was 622 during November’s surge when vaccine doses were not yet available. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon, some counties — most where less than half of the area’s adult population is vaccinated — are experiencing their highest hospitalization numbers during the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOTTERY WINNER

National Guard reservist/teacher wins final COVID lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — An Army National Guard reservist and elementary school teacher has won the final $250,000 prize in Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery. The Seattle Times reports Meredith V. says she didn’t need an incentive because she believes it’s the right thing to do, and because she’s a teacher who wants to see her students in person again. The mother of two teenage daughters spoke at a Friday news conference, and is the final of three winners in the “A Heroes Thanks” vaccine lottery. Two previous winners received $100,000 each. The Heroes lottery was created for military members who weren’t included in the state’s original “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery because of records-sharing issues with the federal government.

BORDER-TRAFFIC DELAYS

Canadian labor issue brings long delays at border crossings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Commercial truck drivers trying to cross the border into Canada from New York and elsewhere in the United States endured massive delays because of a labor dispute. In Buffalo, trucks at the Peace Bridge crossing waited as long as three hours. Delays were also extensive at crossings in Detroit and in Sumas, Washington. The Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union started a strike just days before fully vaccinated U.S. citizens will be able to visit Canada without having to quarantine. The union and the Canadian Border Service Agency have been in negotiations for the past few years.

SIBLINGS DEAD-MOTHER CHARGED

Woman charged with murder after twins found dead

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A 55-year-old Silverdale woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her children, after investigators say she told them she “lost track of the days and believed she had starved them to death.” The Kitsap Sun reports the charges against Sherrie Hill were accompanied by allegations of domestic violence because the 18-year-olds were identified as her twin children: Chelsea Hill and Connor Hill. She was arrested Thursday after she arrived at a Silverdale hospital and told employees she was suicidal and that two people had died at her home. Firefighters found the bodies. It wasn’t immediately known if Hill has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.