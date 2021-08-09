BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON MANDATE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Most state workers in Washington, as well as private health care and long-term care employees, will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 by Oc. 18 or will lose their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 750 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK US CANADA BORDER

DERBY LINE, Vermont — Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit on Monday while the United States is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. By Lisa Baumann and Wilson Ring. SENT: 960 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in the state’s most populous county announced on Monday they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate. By Sara Cline. SENT: 460 words.

ALASKA MISSING PLANE

JUNEAU, Alaska — Efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska last week, killing six people, remained on hold Monday as investigators awaited a break in poor weather conditions, a National Transportation Safety Board official said. By Becky Bohrer. SENT: 320 words. With AP photos.

