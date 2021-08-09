Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Canada is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. has said it will extend its closure to Canadians making nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border. The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.

ALTA, Wyo. (AP) — A ski resort in far western Wyoming is proposing to add a ski run and expandits boundaries. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the plans by Grand Targhee Resort are raising concerns in nearby Idaho. Mike Whitfield is a conservationist and Teton County, Idaho, commissioner. Whitefield says the area where Grand Targhee seeks to expand is crucial for wildlife including elk, mule deer, bears and moose. Whitefield says it could also disrupt life for people in nearby Teton Valley. Others are waiting for an environmental report before taking a stance. Resort officials declined to be interviewed by the News & Guide.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Oregon, health officials describe the dire situation they are seeing play out in hospitals — especially among unvaccinated people. Officials say they are seeing younger and sicker people be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than during previous surges. Currently, 496 people are hospitalized in Oregon due to COVID-19. Based on data from the health authority, the state’s record of people hospitalized was 622 during November’s surge when vaccine doses were not yet available. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon, some counties — most where less than half of the area’s adult population is vaccinated — are experiencing their highest hospitalization numbers during the pandemic.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A popular Idaho ski destination had one of the highest per-capita rates of coronavirus in the country at the start of the pandemic last year. Now the Sun Valley region is leading the state — and most of the country — in vaccinating its citizens. The Idaho Press reports numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that more than 87% of Blaine County residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to healthdata.gov, 80% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated, which puts the county in the top 10 among more than 3,000 counties nationwide.