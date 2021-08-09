Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 with $200,000 in cash, a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper’s ransom money in 1980. The case of Cooper has become infamous, not only in the Pacific Northwest but also in the country.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Court records show an alleged getaway driver in the fatal shooting of Clark County sheriff’s detective Jeremy Brown is now facing charges of second-degree murder and other charges. The Columbian reports Abran Raya Leon’s brother Guillermo Raya Leon is accused of shooting Brown on July 23 as Brown conducted surveillance in an unmarked vehicle at a Vancouver apartment complex. An arrest warrant was first issued for Abran Raya Leon on July 27 for first-degree rendering criminal assistance. He has been in federal custody since his arrest on the night of the shooting. He is currently at the Columbia County Jail in Oregon. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Oregon, health officials describe the dire situation they are seeing play out in hospitals — especially among unvaccinated people. Officials say they are seeing younger and sicker people be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than during previous surges. Currently, 496 people are hospitalized in Oregon due to COVID-19. Based on data from the health authority, the state’s record of people hospitalized was 622 during November’s surge when vaccine doses were not yet available. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon, some counties — most where less than half of the area’s adult population is vaccinated — are experiencing their highest hospitalization numbers during the pandemic.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has fired the two police officers who authorities say violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Diaz on Friday said he fired married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett. He said they were present at the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Diaz called their actions an attack on the police profession and on every officer across the country. A phone message left for Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan seeking comment on behalf of the officers was not immediately returned.