Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Foggy, reduced-visibility conditions have delayed efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska, killing six people. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region, says the agency had hoped to recover the wreckage Sunday. But he says those efforts were called off due to poor conditions. He says the crew planned to try again on Monday. He says the wreckage is in a rugged, steep area that is heavily forested. Meanwhile, Alaska State Troopers on Saturday released the identities of the pilot and five people on board the plane that crashed Thursday. Troopers said the bodies were recovered.

UNDATED (AP) — Canada is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. has said it will extend its closure to Canadians making nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border. The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Motorists have felt the need to speed during the pandemic, a worrisome trend as roads get busier with the final stretch of summer travel. The number of highway deaths in 2020 was the greatest in more than a decade even though cars and trucks drove fewer miles during the pandemic, and motorists are continuing to speed, tailgate and zigzag through traffic. Tickets by the California Highway Patrol for speeding in excess of 100 mph from January to June were nearly double pre-pandemic levels. New York State Police say both the percentage of fatalities for which speeding was a primary factor and the number of speeding tickets were up in the same period.

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a backpacker missing for four days in Olympic National Park has been found. A park spokesperson says a helicopter spotted 56-year-old Cheri Keller of Olympia in a basin near Mount Steele on Sunday and was able to land and evacuate her. Once flown to the airport in Shelton, Keller was taken to a hospital by ambulance in stable condition for evaluation. Keller became separated from her group as they hiked toward Camp Pleasant. Two members of the group hike out on Thursday to report her missing. The others hiked back to look for her but did not find her.