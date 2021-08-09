Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — As Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks walked to the line of scrimmage to run out the remaining two minutes of clock, boos rained down on the team from the 15,758 fans in attendance at Lumen Field. Head coach Pete Carroll loved it. After all, it was the first time fans have been able to watch the Seahawks perform in any fashion inside Lumen Field since the end of the 2019 regular season. All nine of Seattle’s home games last season came without fans in attendance. So even some well-natured boos were a welcome occurrence for the Seahawks.

NEW YORK (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle bullpen combined on a six-hitter, Kyle Seager doubled to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and the Mariners avoided a four-game sweep, beating the New York Yankees 2-0. The Yankees had won five in a row. They lost for only the third time in 13 games, ending a tightly contested series between playoff contenders. New York rookie starter Luis Gil pitched two-hit ball for five scoreless innings, striking out eight. In his big league debut Tuesday against Baltimore, he threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits and fanning six. Kikuchi and Mariners relievers Casey Sadler, Paul Sewald and Drew Steckenrider combined to strike out 12.