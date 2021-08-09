ID-Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-MANDATE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Most state workers in Washington, as well as hundreds of thousands of private health care and long-term care employees, will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or face losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 757 words.

BEATING DEATH-CONVICTION

POCATELLO — An eastern Idaho man has been convicted for the second time in the 2009 beating death of a Pocatello bar bouncer. sent: 347 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in the state’s most populous county announced on Monday they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate. By Sara Cline. SENT: 464 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US-CANADA

DERBY LINE, Vermont — Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit on Monday while the United States is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. By Lisa Baumann and Wilson Ring. SENT: 960 words. With AP Photos.

ALSO:

LEWISTON FIRE-FATAL: One dies in Lewiston apartment building fire

PORTLAND KILLINGS: Portland records most homicides in more than 25 years