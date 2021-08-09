Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-ALASKA-MISSING-PLANE

Reduced visibility hampers Alaska plane wreckage effort

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Foggy, reduced-visibility conditions have delayed efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska, killing six people. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region, says the agency had hoped to recover the wreckage Sunday. But he says those efforts were called off due to poor conditions. He says the crew planned to try again on Monday. He says the wreckage is in a rugged, steep area that is heavily forested. Meanwhile, Alaska State Troopers on Saturday released the identities of the pilot and five people on board the plane that crashed Thursday. Troopers said the bodies were recovered.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US-CANADA

Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

Canada is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. has said it will extend its closure to Canadians making nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border. The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RECKLESS DRIVERS

Pandemic set off deadly rise in speeding that hasn’t stopped

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Motorists have felt the need to speed during the pandemic, a worrisome trend as roads get busier with the final stretch of summer travel. The number of highway deaths in 2020 was the greatest in more than a decade even though cars and trucks drove fewer miles during the pandemic, and motorists are continuing to speed, tailgate and zigzag through traffic. Tickets by the California Highway Patrol for speeding in excess of 100 mph from January to June were nearly double pre-pandemic levels. New York State Police say both the percentage of fatalities for which speeding was a primary factor and the number of speeding tickets were up in the same period.

MISSING BACKPACKER

Missing backpacker rescued in Olympic National Park

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a backpacker missing for four days in Olympic National Park has been found. A park spokesperson says a helicopter spotted 56-year-old Cheri Keller of Olympia in a basin near Mount Steele on Sunday and was able to land and evacuate her. Once flown to the airport in Shelton, Keller was taken to a hospital by ambulance in stable condition for evaluation. Keller became separated from her group as they hiked toward Camp Pleasant. Two members of the group hike out on Thursday to report her missing. The others hiked back to look for her but did not find her.

INFANT HOMICIDE ARRESTS

Two arrested in Washington following the murder of an infant

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Two people were arrested in Washington on Friday, following the murder investigation of a 10-week-old infant who died in their care, Redmond police said. KOMO News reports that police responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at an apartment in Redmond on Feb. 17. Police said that the infant, who died, had been left in the care of the two adults while the baby’s mother was traveling out of state. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the infant’s death a homicide, and an investigation revealed gross negligence by the two adults, police said. The adults were booked into the King County Correctional Facility on charges of second-degree murder.

DB COOPER DIG

Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 with $200,000 in cash, a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper’s ransom money in 1980. The case of Cooper has become infamous, not only in the Pacific Northwest but also in the country.

DETECTIVE KILLED-BROTHER CHARGED

2nd suspect facing murder charge in detective’s death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Court records show an alleged getaway driver in the fatal shooting of Clark County sheriff’s detective Jeremy Brown is now facing charges of second-degree murder and other charges. The Columbian reports Abran Raya Leon’s brother Guillermo Raya Leon is accused of shooting Brown on July 23 as Brown conducted surveillance in an unmarked vehicle at a Vancouver apartment complex. An arrest warrant was first issued for Abran Raya Leon on July 27 for first-degree rendering criminal assistance. He has been in federal custody since his arrest on the night of the shooting. He is currently at the Columbia County Jail in Oregon. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.

CAPITOL BREACH-ASSAULTING POLICE

Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police

A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man have become the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege. The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases. Forty-four-year-old Scott Fairlamb, of Stockholm, New Jersey, was captured on video shoving and punching a police officer in the head after he left the Capitol. Twenty-eight-year-old Devlyn Thompson, of Puyallup, Washington, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a baton. Both defendants face more than three years in prison if a judge adheres to estimated sentencing guidelines.

CAPITOL RIOT-SEATTLE POLICE

2 Seattle cops who were at US Capitol in January are fired

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has fired the two police officers who authorities say violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Diaz on Friday said he fired married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett. He said they were present at the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Diaz called their actions an attack on the police profession and on every officer across the country. A phone message left for Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan seeking comment on behalf of the officers was not immediately returned.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOTTERY WINNER

National Guard reservist/teacher wins final COVID lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — An Army National Guard reservist and elementary school teacher has won the final $250,000 prize in Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery. The Seattle Times reports Meredith V. says she didn’t need an incentive because she believes it’s the right thing to do, and because she’s a teacher who wants to see her students in person again. The mother of two teenage daughters spoke at a Friday news conference, and is the final of three winners in the “A Heroes Thanks” vaccine lottery. Two previous winners received $100,000 each. The Heroes lottery was created for military members who weren’t included in the state’s original “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery because of records-sharing issues with the federal government.