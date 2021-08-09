Omeros: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Monday reported a loss of $28.6 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $28.8 million in the period.

Omeros shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.53, an increase of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

