Oregon Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in the state’s most populous county announced on Monday they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate. By Sara Cline. SENT: 460 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK US CANADA BORDER

DERBY LINE, Vermont — Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit on Monday while the United States is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. By Lisa Baumann and Wilson Ring. SENT: 960 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON MANDATE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Most state workers in Washington, as well as hundreds of thousands of private health care and long-term care employees, will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or face losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 800 words.

LAWSUIT LEGISLATIVE UNION

SALEM, Ore. — A lawsuit filed in Oregon Appellate Court last week is challenging the efforts of staff within Oregon’s Legislature to unionize. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

IN BRIEF

PORTLAND KILLINGS: Portland records most homicides in more than 25 years.

