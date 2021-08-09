AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Aug. 09.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Aug. 09 8:45 AM Interior Secretary Haaland visits Washington state with Dem Rep. Derek Kilmer – Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer discuss their meeting with tribal leaders and the Biden administration’s investments in tribal communities, via media availability

Location: Taholah, WA

Weblinks: http://www.doi.gov, https://twitter.com/Interior

Contacts: Department of the Interior press, interior_press@ios.doi.gov

Please RSVP to tyler_cherry@ios.doi.gov by 6 p.m. ET, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Location specifics will be provided upon RSVP confirmation * Press: Open (B-roll available during site visit)

——————–

Monday, Aug. 09 9:30 AM Seattle City Council meetings – Seattle City Council remote meetings, including briefing (9:30 AM PDT) and regular meeting (2:00 PM PDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

City Council Website: http://www.seattle.gov/council/

——————–

Monday, Aug. 09 1:00 PM Washington Gov. Inslee announces new efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations – Washington Governor Jay Inslee announces new efforts to increase coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations in Washington state, via news conference. Other speakers include Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Kaiser Permanente Washington Regional President Susan Mullaney, Washington State Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah, Deputy Director for COVID-19 response, and King County and Seattle Public Health Officer Dr Jeff Duchin

Location: Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Campus, 201 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920;

COVID-19 SAFETY: Per Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill COVID protocols, all attendees must wear facial coverings and practice physical distancing * Media day-of contact: Tara Lee, 360.688.3061

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 10 8:30 AM Columbia River Gorge Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.gorgecommission.org/

Contacts: Columbia River Gorge Commission, info@gorgecommission.org, 1 509 493 2229

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 10 Maroon 5 begin North American tour

Location: White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Rd SE, Auburn, WA

Weblinks: https://www.maroon5.com/, https://twitter.com/maroon5

Contacts: Carleen Donovan, The Oriel Company, carleen@theoriel.co

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 11 Starbucks Corp: Q3 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118