Washington Prime Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Columbus, Ohio-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $18.8 million, or 75 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $105.5 million, or $4.26 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $138.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.68. A year ago, they were trading at $6.65.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPG