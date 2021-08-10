BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The pandemic is already leaving its fingerprints on the education of future teachers. Though formal changes to standards and curriculums happen more slowly, many teacher preparation programs are incorporating more about digital tools, online instruction and mental and emotional wellness. Those moves reflect takeaways from their pandemic experiences, even as schools are resuming in-person classes. By Kantele Franko. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos.

EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County’s health officer has announced the return of an indoor masking mandate for all residents over age 5, making the county where Everett is located one of the first in Washington to return to the widespread directive. SENT: 250 words.

BOEING PLANES: Boeing says airplane orders topped cancellations last month

INMATE SENTENCED MURDER: Inmate sentenced to extra 25 years for killing other inmate.

MURDER SENTENCE YAKIMA: Gang member sentenced to 88 years in prison for 2017 killing.

FENTANYL TRAFFICKING SENTENCE: Man who sold drugs, bought guns tied to shootings sentenced.