Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state workers or those working in private medical or long-term care jobs will be required to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or will lose their jobs. Weekly testing will not be an option for those who want to avoid vaccination and maintain their employment, and the only opt-out of the requirement is a medical or religious exemption. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new requirements Monday. The order applies to employees of the 24 agencies that are part of his executive Cabinet. Private-sector employees who are covered under the order include those who work in health care, long-term care and other group settings, such as nursing homes and treatment facilities.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in the state’s most populous county announced on they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate. People 5 and older — vaccinated and unvaccinated — in Multnomah County will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces including stores, restaurants and gyms. The mandate announced Monday goes into effect on Friday. In addition, officials say that “for the first time” the mandate will be “accompanied by an enforcement mechanism” that includes up to $1,000 fines. The county’s decision to reimplement mask mandates comes as Oregon physicians and nurses say they are overwhelmed and that hospital space is severely limited as more and more people need care due to COVID-19.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a TriMet bus in Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sunday’s shooting marks the 56th homicide in Portland this year, which makes 2021 the city’s deadliest year since 1994, when 55 people were killed. Officers responded to the area in southeast Portland just before 5:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his wounds, police said.

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — Detectives in Tumwater say they’re investigating the suspicious death of a man as a homicide. Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on 93rd Avenue SW early Saturday after a woman called to report that she saw her brother dead through a window when she went to check on him. Deputies entered the man’s home and found the 51-year-old dead in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was asleep in bed and was shot through his bedroom window. The man will not be identified until his family has been notified.