Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — As Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks walked to the line of scrimmage to run out the remaining two minutes of clock, boos rained down on the team from the 15,758 fans in attendance at Lumen Field. Head coach Pete Carroll loved it. After all, it was the first time fans have been able to watch the Seahawks perform in any fashion inside Lumen Field since the end of the 2019 regular season. All nine of Seattle’s home games last season came without fans in attendance. So even some well-natured boos were a welcome occurrence for the Seahawks.