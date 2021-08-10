Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho’s largest independent primary medical care system is reporting coronavirus numbers that mirror the surge last fall, and a Boise-area hospital is again putting some elective surgeries on hold. The numbers don’t bode well for the coming months, one health official says. “I’m seeing a fire and I can’t put it out,” said Dr. David Peterman, a pediatrician and the CEO of Primary Health Group. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 500 words by 5 p.m.

SOCKEYE SALMON-IDAHO

BOISE — An emergency trap-and-truck operation of Idaho-bound endangered sockeye salmon because of high water temperatures in the Snake and Salmon rivers netted enough fish at an eastern Washington dam to sustain an elaborate hatchery program, wildlife officials said Tuesday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 756 words.

IDAHO-DROUGHT

BOISE — Idaho is facing unprecedented drought despite getting normal snow levels last winter, and water managers warn the state could be entering a dry spell that may last for years. SENT: 412 words.