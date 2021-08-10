Key Tronic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) _ Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $175,000.

The Spokane Valley, Washington-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $132.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.3 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $518.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Key Tronic said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million.

Key Tronic shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.18, a decline of 7% in the last 12 months.

