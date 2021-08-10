Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s most populous county issues indoor mask requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in the state’s most populous county announced on they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate. People 5 and older — vaccinated and unvaccinated — in Multnomah County will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces including stores, restaurants and gyms. The mandate announced Monday goes into effect on Friday. In addition, officials say that “for the first time” the mandate will be “accompanied by an enforcement mechanism” that includes up to $1,000 fines. The county’s decision to reimplement mask mandates comes as Oregon physicians and nurses say they are overwhelmed and that hospital space is severely limited as more and more people need care due to COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-MANDATE

Washington mandates vaccine for state, health care workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state workers or those working in private medical or long-term care jobs will be required to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or will lose their jobs. Weekly testing will not be an option for those who want to avoid vaccination and maintain their employment, and the only opt-out of the requirement is a medical or religious exemption. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new requirements Monday. The order applies to employees of the 24 agencies that are part of his executive Cabinet. Private-sector employees who are covered under the order include those who work in health care, long-term care and other group settings, such as nursing homes and treatment facilities.

LEWISTON FIRE-FATAL

One dies in Lewiston apartment building fire

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Fire officials said one person died and four were injured in a fire that destroyed a four-unit apartment building in Lewiston Sunday afternoon. The Lewiston Tribune reports fire crews were dispatched to the fire just before 2 p.m. after someone reported that several people were trapped on the second floor of the building. The first fire engine arrived within four minutes, and crews used a ladder to rescue two people from one apartment on the second floor. Another person was found in the other second-floor apartment, but did not survive. Officials declined to release any additional information about the person who died. The fire remains under investigation.

BEATING DEATH-CONVICTION

E. Idaho man convicted of killing in tavern parking lot

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has been convicted for the second time in the 2009 beating death of a Pocatello bar bouncer. The Idaho State Journal reports that a Bannock County jury on Friday found 64-year-old Martin Edmo Ish guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 56-year-old Eugene Lorne Red Elk. The case had gone cold but was reopened in 2015. Ish was convicted in 2017 of manslaughter in the killing of Red Elk by striking him in the head in the parking lot of Duffy’s Tavern. That conviction was overturned by the Idaho Supreme Court last year over concerns about the justifications prosecutors provided in disqualifying a potential juror.

PORTLAND KILLINGS

Portland records most homicides in more than 25 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a TriMet bus in Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sunday’s shooting marks the 56th homicide in Portland this year, which makes 2021 the city’s deadliest year since 1994, when 55 people were killed. Officers responded to the area in southeast Portland just before 5:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his wounds, police said.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US-CANADA

Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

DERBY LINE, Vermont (AP) — Canada has lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening on Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020. The U.S. has closed its border to Canadians for nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21 and that ban also applies to the Mexican border. The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.