Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Oregon’s most populous county issues indoor mask requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in the state’s most populous county announced on they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate. People 5 and older — vaccinated and unvaccinated — in Multnomah County will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces including stores, restaurants and gyms. The mandate announced Monday goes into effect on Friday. In addition, officials say that “for the first time” the mandate will be “accompanied by an enforcement mechanism” that includes up to $1,000 fines. The county’s decision to reimplement mask mandates comes as Oregon physicians and nurses say they are overwhelmed and that hospital space is severely limited as more and more people need care due to COVID-19.

Washington mandates vaccine for state, health care workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state workers or those working in private medical or long-term care jobs will be required to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or will lose their jobs. Weekly testing will not be an option for those who want to avoid vaccination and maintain their employment, and the only opt-out of the requirement is a medical or religious exemption. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new requirements Monday. The order applies to employees of the 24 agencies that are part of his executive Cabinet. Private-sector employees who are covered under the order include those who work in health care, long-term care and other group settings, such as nursing homes and treatment facilities.

Lawsuit to block unionization of Oregon’s Capitol staff

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Oregon Appellate Court last week is challenging the efforts of staff within Oregon’s Legislature to unionize. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Freedom Foundation — a group that combats public sector unions in Oregon, Washington and California — is seeking judicial review of the state Employment Relations Board’s ruling that cleared the way for legislative staff to vote to unionize in late May. The group argues that the bargaining unit representing legislative assistants is in conflict with the state law dividing power between Oregon’s three branches of government. The argument is nearly identical to one made by the Oregon Legislature itself last December when it objected to unionization efforts organized by staffer.

Portland records most homicides in more than 25 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a TriMet bus in Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sunday’s shooting marks the 56th homicide in Portland this year, which makes 2021 the city’s deadliest year since 1994, when 55 people were killed. Officers responded to the area in southeast Portland just before 5:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his wounds, police said.

Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 with $200,000 in cash, a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper’s ransom money in 1980. The case of Cooper has become infamous, not only in the Pacific Northwest but also in the country.

2nd suspect facing murder charge in detective’s death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Court records show an alleged getaway driver in the fatal shooting of Clark County sheriff’s detective Jeremy Brown is now facing charges of second-degree murder and other charges. The Columbian reports Abran Raya Leon’s brother Guillermo Raya Leon is accused of shooting Brown on July 23 as Brown conducted surveillance in an unmarked vehicle at a Vancouver apartment complex. An arrest warrant was first issued for Abran Raya Leon on July 27 for first-degree rendering criminal assistance. He has been in federal custody since his arrest on the night of the shooting. He is currently at the Columbia County Jail in Oregon. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.

Oregon hospitals experiencing COVID surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Oregon, health officials describe the dire situation they are seeing play out in hospitals — especially among unvaccinated people. Officials say they are seeing younger and sicker people be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than during previous surges. Currently, 496 people are hospitalized in Oregon due to COVID-19. Based on data from the health authority, the state’s record of people hospitalized was 622 during November’s surge when vaccine doses were not yet available. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon, some counties — most where less than half of the area’s adult population is vaccinated — are experiencing their highest hospitalization numbers during the pandemic.

2 Seattle cops who were at US Capitol in January are fired

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has fired the two police officers who authorities say violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Diaz on Friday said he fired married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett. He said they were present at the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Diaz called their actions an attack on the police profession and on every officer across the country. A phone message left for Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan seeking comment on behalf of the officers was not immediately returned.