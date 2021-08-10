Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-MANDATE

Washington mandates vaccine for state, health care workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state workers or those working in private medical or long-term care jobs will be required to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or will lose their jobs. Weekly testing will not be an option for those who want to avoid vaccination and maintain their employment, and the only opt-out of the requirement is a medical or religious exemption. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new requirements Monday. The order applies to employees of the 24 agencies that are part of his executive Cabinet. Private-sector employees who are covered under the order include those who work in health care, long-term care and other group settings, such as nursing homes and treatment facilities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s most populous county issues indoor mask requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in the state’s most populous county announced on they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate. People 5 and older — vaccinated and unvaccinated — in Multnomah County will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces including stores, restaurants and gyms. The mandate announced Monday goes into effect on Friday. In addition, officials say that “for the first time” the mandate will be “accompanied by an enforcement mechanism” that includes up to $1,000 fines. The county’s decision to reimplement mask mandates comes as Oregon physicians and nurses say they are overwhelmed and that hospital space is severely limited as more and more people need care due to COVID-19.

PORTLAND KILLINGS

Portland records most homicides in more than 25 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a TriMet bus in Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sunday’s shooting marks the 56th homicide in Portland this year, which makes 2021 the city’s deadliest year since 1994, when 55 people were killed. Officers responded to the area in southeast Portland just before 5:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his wounds, police said.

SHOT IN BED-FATAL

Police investigate man who was shot while sleeping in bed

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — Detectives in Tumwater say they’re investigating the suspicious death of a man as a homicide. Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on 93rd Avenue SW early Saturday after a woman called to report that she saw her brother dead through a window when she went to check on him. Deputies entered the man’s home and found the 51-year-old dead in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was asleep in bed and was shot through his bedroom window. The man will not be identified until his family has been notified.

MISSING PADDLEBOADER-SEATTLE

Police, fire, rescue crews search for missing paddleboarder

SEATTLE (AP) — Rescue swimmers and divers with the Seattle Fire Department were searching for a missing paddleboarder who was seen falling into the water in the Lake Washington Ship Canal and then did not resurface. The paddleboarder went missing Sunday in the ship canal west of the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks and near the Salmon Bay Bridge for trains. The fire department sent rescue swimmers, rescue divers, a crew in a fireboat and a rescue dog to find the paddleboarder. A paddleboard was later recovered. The paddleboarder was not wearing a life jacket. The police took over the scene to lead a recovery effort at about 6 p.m.

ALASKA MISSING PLANE

Recovery of Alaska plane wreckage on hold due to bad weather

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska last week and killed six people is on hold as investigators await a break in poor weather conditions. National Transportation Safety Board official Clint Johnson said Monday that low clouds and fog continue to delay wreckage recovery efforts. Johnson says the wreckage is in a rugged and steep area that is heavily forested. He says the flight was returning to Ketchikan on Thursday from a tour of Misty Fjords National Monument when it crashed. Killed in the crash were pilot and five passengers. Their bodies have been recovered.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US-CANADA

Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

DERBY LINE, Vermont (AP) — Canada has lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening on Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020. The U.S. has closed its border to Canadians for nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21 and that ban also applies to the Mexican border. The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RECKLESS DRIVERS

Pandemic set off deadly rise in speeding that hasn’t stopped

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Motorists have felt the need to speed during the pandemic, a worrisome trend as roads get busier with the final stretch of summer travel. The number of highway deaths in 2020 was the greatest in more than a decade even though cars and trucks drove fewer miles during the pandemic, and motorists are continuing to speed, tailgate and zigzag through traffic. Tickets by the California Highway Patrol for speeding in excess of 100 mph from January to June were nearly double pre-pandemic levels. New York State Police say both the percentage of fatalities for which speeding was a primary factor and the number of speeding tickets were up in the same period.

INFANT HOMICIDE ARRESTS

Two arrested in Washington following the murder of an infant

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Two people were arrested in Washington on Friday, following the murder investigation of a 10-week-old infant who died in their care, Redmond police said. KOMO News reports that police responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at an apartment in Redmond on Feb. 17. Police said that the infant, who died, had been left in the care of the two adults while the baby’s mother was traveling out of state. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the infant’s death a homicide, and an investigation revealed gross negligence by the two adults, police said. The adults were booked into the King County Correctional Facility on charges of second-degree murder.

MISSING BACKPACKER

Missing backpacker rescued in Olympic National Park

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a backpacker missing for four days in Olympic National Park has been found. A park spokesperson says a helicopter spotted 56-year-old Cheri Keller of Olympia in a basin near Mount Steele on Sunday and was able to land and evacuate her. Once flown to the airport in Shelton, Keller was taken to a hospital by ambulance in stable condition for evaluation. Keller became separated from her group as they hiked toward Camp Pleasant. Two members of the group hike out on Thursday to report her missing. The others hiked back to look for her but did not find her.